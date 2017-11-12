Biden on 2020 bid: 'Not sure it's the appropriate thing' to do
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden pauses as he greets the crowd on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, following an event marking seven years since former President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Zeke Miller, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 7:44PM EST
WASHINGTON -- Former U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden says he's uncertain about a run for president in 2020, but he indicates he's looking for fresh blood to lead the Democratic Party.
Biden ran for president in 1988 and 2008. As far as another bid, he says, "I'm just not sure it's the appropriate thing for me to do."
His comments come in an interview with Snapchat's Good Luck America set to be released Tuesday morning. It's one of Biden's first on-camera interviews since leaving office in January.
In the interview, Biden says, "We gotta turn this ship around" and adds that "I'd much prefer to be helping someone turn it around than being the guy trying to turn it around."
