

Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press





PARK CITY, Utah -- Former Vice-President Joe Biden is encouraging onetime GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney to run for the Senate in Utah if longtime Republican incumbent Orrin Hatch decides to retire next year.

Biden made the recommendation to Romney on Friday evening at the Utah resort where Romney was hosting an annual invitation-only business and politics summit.

The Biden-Romney event was closed to reporters. But people who were there confirmed the conversation, and described it as a warm, bipartisan talk.

One person in attendance -- videographer Dean Dykema from Maryland -- said Romney didn't give any indication he's considering a run if Hatch decides against seeking re-election.

Hatch has said he hasn't made a decision, but might step aside if Romney gets in.