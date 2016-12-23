Berlin truck attack suspect killed in Milan police shootout, Italian officials say
The wanted photo issued by German federal police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 shows 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri who is suspected of being involved in the fatal attack on the Christmas market in Berlin on Dec. 19, 2016. German authorities are offering a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($105,000) for the arrest of the Tunisian. (German police via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 6:36AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 6:41AM EST
ROME -- The Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin was killed early Friday in a shootout with police in Milan, ending a Europe-wide manhunt, Italy's interior minister said.
Checks conducted after the shootout showed "the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack," Interior Minister Marco Minniti said.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Monday attack in Berlin, which killed 12 and injured 56 others.
Amri, who had spent time in prison in Italy, was stopped by two officers during a routine police check in the Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood of Milan early Friday. He pulled a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers and was killed in the ensuing shootout.
One of the two officers was shot by Amri and is in the hospital, but his condition is not life-threatening, Minniti said. The other officer fatally shot Amri.
It was unclear how and when Amri traveled from Berlin to Milan. German authorities issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for him on Wednesday, two days after the attack. Authorities say Amri, 24, has used at least six different names and three nationalities in his travels around Europe.
He left Tunisia in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and initially spent time in Italy. He was repeatedly transferred among Sicilian prisons for bad conduct, with prison records saying he bullied inmates and tried to spark insurrections.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- Eric Trump Foundation flouts charity standards: AP
- Japan emperor celebrates birthday, thanks public over abdication wish
- Aleppo confronts destruction after four years of fighting
- Suspect arrested in Arkansas road rage killing of 3-year-old
- China says it will co-operate with Trump but issues warning over Taiwan