

CTVNews.ca Staff





A tropical oasis famous for its adorable population of about 20 beach-dwelling pigs was struck by tragedy last week after more than half a dozen of the famous swine mysteriously died, according to local reports.

Only about 15 pigs are left on Pig Beach in the Bahamas, reports say.

The circumstances surrounding the spate of deaths are still being investigated, but government officials believe the pigs ingested too much sand -- a phenomenon that may be linked to tourists.

“Some people feed the pigs as they swim in the water, other people throw things on the sand for them to eat from the sand. You know sand is indigestible, sand cannot be digested, and the autopsy which was performed on one or two of the animals showed that they had a good amount of sand in their stomach,” Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries V. Alfred Gray told local reporters on Tuesday.

The feral colony of pink and black pigs has become a tourist draw for the island nation after the swimming swine were featured on an episode of “The Bachelor.” Several celebrities have since visited the island of Big Major Cay to visit the animals, including Donald Trump Jr. and Amy Schumer.

The pigs have become so accustomed to human contact and are often photographed swarming visitors.

3 little piggies A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:15am PST

Pig Beach at Staniel Cay in the Bahamas. Took the kids away for a fast weekend. Great family time. #pigbeach A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Jul 1, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT

The minister said he hopes to institute new rules to protect the remaining population.

“So if we put a rope up around a certain area you can go and swim with the pigs and take photographs. That’s what it was intended to be, but people have taken the liberty to feed them,” Gray said.