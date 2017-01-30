Author shares letter showing great-grandparents denied asylum before they died in Auschwitz
A photograph posted by Australian author Mireille Juchau of her great-grandmother. (Mireille Juchau)
Taline McPhedran, CTVNews.ca
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 10:59AM EST
An Australian author’s tweet is gaining attention after she posted a letter her great-grandparents received when they were denied asylum while trying to leave Germany, before being killed shortly after.
Mireille Juchau, an author born and raised in Sydney, Australia, took to Twitter after learning about the travel ban implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
She tweeted out the letter and a picture of her great-grandmother to encourage Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to speak out against the travel ban.
“These applications have received careful consideration, but it is regretted that they have not been approved,” reads the letter dated Dec. 7, 1939.
According to Juchau, her great-grandparents applied for asylum in Australia from Germany but were denied. Five years later, they were both killed in the former German concentration camp Auschwitz.
“I’ve been wary of the comparisons up ‘til now but Trump’s horrific Muslim ban makes the similarities impossible to ignore,” wrote Juchau in a Facebook post that has now been deleted.
An executive order signed by Trump temporarily banned any travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and suspended the U.S. refugee program.
After my great grandparents were denied asylum in Aust they were murdered in Auschwitz. @TurnbullMalcolm please speak out against #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/cr63PMJA1z— Mireille Juchau (@MireilleJuchau) January 28, 2017
@MireilleJuchau My heart weeps. �� Australia can, and must do better. #actionspeakslouder— Leanne (@lotuslea) January 29, 2017
@MireilleJuchau @darrenhayes @TurnbullMalcolm I'm sorry for your loss���� I'm scared that stories like this will repeat again��— Jessica Peck (@JEKS67) January 29, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- Syria warns of setting up safe zones for civilians as unsafe
- Pennsylvania man accused of raping child in animal costume sex ring
- 'Man in the hat' from Brussels attacks charged in France
- Iraqi lawmakers call for ban on Americans after Trump order
- Malaysia searching for 5 after tour boat sinks; 3 detained