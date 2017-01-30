

Taline McPhedran, CTVNews.ca





An Australian author’s tweet is gaining attention after she posted a letter her great-grandparents received when they were denied asylum while trying to leave Germany, before being killed shortly after.

Mireille Juchau, an author born and raised in Sydney, Australia, took to Twitter after learning about the travel ban implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

She tweeted out the letter and a picture of her great-grandmother to encourage Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to speak out against the travel ban.

“These applications have received careful consideration, but it is regretted that they have not been approved,” reads the letter dated Dec. 7, 1939.

According to Juchau, her great-grandparents applied for asylum in Australia from Germany but were denied. Five years later, they were both killed in the former German concentration camp Auschwitz.

“I’ve been wary of the comparisons up ‘til now but Trump’s horrific Muslim ban makes the similarities impossible to ignore,” wrote Juchau in a Facebook post that has now been deleted.

An executive order signed by Trump temporarily banned any travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and suspended the U.S. refugee program.

After my great grandparents were denied asylum in Aust they were murdered in Auschwitz. @TurnbullMalcolm please speak out against #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/cr63PMJA1z — Mireille Juchau (@MireilleJuchau) January 28, 2017