

The Associated Press





MELBOURNE, Australia -- Australian detectives arrested a man on allegations that he was planning a New Year's Eve terrorist attack in the city of Melbourne, police said on Tuesday.

A team of state and federal police and intelligence agents arrested the 20-year-old man in Australia's second largest city Monday afternoon, a state police statement said.

"It will be alleged the man arrested was involved in undertaking preparations for planning a terrorist act in Melbourne on New Year's Eve this year," the statement said. It gave no details about what sort of attack was planned.

The man has not been named. He was being questioned about alleged offences of preparing to commit a terrorist attack and collecting documents to facilitate a terrorist act.

People convicted of those crimes in Australia face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Police said there the threat was eliminated with the man's arrest.