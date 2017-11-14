

The Associated Press





Australians have said they support gay marriage in a postal survey that ensures the Parliament considers a bill to legalize same-sex weddings this year.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday 62 per cent of registered adults who responded had voted for the reform in an unprecedented two-month survey.

The conservative government had promised to allow the Parliament to consider a bill to create marriage equality in Australia in its final two-week session that is due to end on Dec. 7.

While gay marriage could be a reality in Australia by Christmas, some government lawmakers have vowed to vote down gay marriage regardless of the survey's outcome.

The people of Australia have spoken and I intend to make their wish the law of the land by Christmas. This is an overwhelming call for marriage equality. pic.twitter.com/PWZbH5H71r — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) November 14, 2017