Police in Manchester, U.K., say at least 19 people are dead and 50 injured following reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena, where American singer Ariana Grande performed Monday night.

Manchester police say they are treating this as a “terrorist incident.” Bomb disposal units have been sent to scene.

Few other details were immediately available, but people in the area have reported hearing loud bangs that sounded like explosions coming from near the arena's foyer at approximately 10:35 p.m.

The loud bangs were reportedly heard after the conclusion of Grande’s performance. Video shot inside the arena shows concertgoers screaming as they make their way to the venue’s exits.

A representative for the singer has reported that Grande is safe. Emergency response personnel are currently at the arena.

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," 22-year-old Majid Khan, who was at the concert, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

