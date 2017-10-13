As Trump threatens North Korea, questions remain about U.S. readying for war
A man watches a TV news program on a public screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while reporting North Korea's possible nuclear test in Tokyo Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (AP / Eugene Hoshiko)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 4:14AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 13, 2017 5:24AM EDT
WASHINGTON - Does the ominous rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump and repeated flights by U.S. strategic bombers over the Korean Peninsula mean Washington is readying for what many feel is unthinkable - a military conflict with a nuclear-armed North Korea that would put millions of civilians at risk?
U.S. B-1B bombers flew this week over South Korea with fighter jet escorts from the allied nation. That's become an increasingly familiar show of force to Pyongyang. It could help pilots become more familiar with North Korean air defences and thus prepare them for a conflict.
White House chief of staff John Kelly said Thursday Americans should be concerned about North Korea's increasing nuclear and missile capabilities, but he tamped down fears of war. He said the North Korean threat is “manageable” for now.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- N.Y. town creates law allowing authorities to send parents of bullies to jail
- Threat of civil war in Iraq overshadows recent successes against ISIS
- Catalan leader urged to definitively declare independence
- Crocodile suspected of killing Australia woman with dementia
- Canadian-American family freed from Taliban leaves Pakistan