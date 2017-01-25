

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Big Bang actress Mayim Bialik have tweeted they would “register as Muslim” in defiance of President Donald Trump.

I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

I'm Jewish. I stand ready to register as a Muslim in #solidarity if it comes to that. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 25, 2017

Their tweets echo feminist icon Gloria Steinem who said during a speech at last Saturday’s Women’s March: “If you force Muslims to register, we will all register as Muslims.”

The sentiments of solidarity are in response to rumours that U.S. President Trump will legally require all Muslims living in America to sign a registry.

Trump has previously told an NBC reporter in November that he would “absolutely” require Muslims to register in a database.

Other people have also come forward and said they would register if necessary.

An inspiring moment from our #NeverIsNow summit, @JGreenblattADL pledged to register in solidarity if there was a Muslim-American registry: pic.twitter.com/GQrWZbLErP — ADL (@ADL_National) January 15, 2017

She beat me to it. @FallowsDeb and I planning to register as Muslim as soon as this odious and un-American scheme kicks in. https://t.co/hxjSZIMCll — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) January 25, 2017

If Trump creates a Muslim registry, then I - a practicing Roman Catholic - will register as a Muslim. I think Christ will understand. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 21, 2017

Me too. On my honor, for my friends, and My country. #solidarity https://t.co/8cJlKTvKk7 — Allida Black (@allidablack) January 25, 2017

There are also reports that he plans to restrict immigration, particularly for Muslim countries.

A draft executive order obtained by The Associate Press showed that Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and will suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days.

Additionally, it contained steps toward building the wall on the Mexican border.

A protest against the potential executive order is currently being held in New York tonight, Jan. 25.

It is not clear whether the draft will be changed before signing this week.

With files from The Associated Press