Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Big Bang actress Mayim Bialik have tweeted they would “register as Muslim” in defiance of President Donald Trump.

Their tweets echo feminist icon Gloria Steinem who said during a speech at last Saturday’s Women’s March: “If you force Muslims to register, we will all register as Muslims.”

The sentiments of solidarity are in response to rumours that U.S. President Trump will legally require all Muslims living in America to sign a registry.

Trump has previously told an NBC reporter in November that he would “absolutely” require Muslims to register in a database.

Other people have also come forward and said they would register if necessary.

There are also reports that he plans to restrict immigration, particularly for Muslim countries.

A draft executive order obtained by The Associate Press showed that Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and will suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days.

Additionally, it contained steps toward building the wall on the Mexican border.

A protest against the potential executive order is currently being held in New York tonight, Jan. 25.

It is not clear whether the draft will be changed before signing this week.

With files from The Associated Press