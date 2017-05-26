

The Canadian Press





Police in the United States say an Alberta woman being held against her will in a trailer in South Carolina jumped through a plate glass window to escape as officers surrounded the location.

They say the woman, described only as being between the age of 18 and 25, flew to Atlanta last week for what she believed was a modelling job.

Instead, she was held captive for five days but was allowed to contact her family via Facetime as her captor watched, and was able to signal she was in danger.

Her family contacted the RCMP who notified local law enforcement authorities.

Creed Hashe, chief deputy in Pickens County, says the woman was treated in hospital and released.

Fred Russell Urey, who is 38 and from Norris, S.C., is charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.