After five years held hostage by a terrorist group in the Middle East, a Canadian man and his family have finally arrived home.

Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children arrived in Toronto Friday night after flying from Islamabad, Pakistan with a stopover in London on Friday morning.

They are expected to return to Boyle’s hometown of Smiths Falls, Ont. with his parents.

The reunion at Toronto Pearson International Airport marked the first time Boyle’s parents met their grandchildren. All three boys were born after their parents were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 during a backpacking trip.

The family was rescued Wednesday by Pakistani forces in “an intelligence-based operation” after their captors transported them across the border from Afghanistan, Pakistan officials said Thursday.

