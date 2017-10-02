Active shooter situation in Las Vegas, police say
Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (AP / John Locher)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 2:00AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 2, 2017 2:28AM EDT
LAS VEGAS - Gunshot victims are being transported to hospitals after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.
University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.
Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.
Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
No further information was immediately known.
Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 October 2017