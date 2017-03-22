

CTVNews.ca Staff





Witnesses are describing scenes of chaos and terror following attacks outside the U.K. Parliament and on the nearby Westminster Bridge in London.

The attacks, which left one woman dead and at least a dozen others injured, occurred Wednesday in a very busy area popular with tourists.

Camilla Tominey, a Sunday Express reporter, told CTV News Channel that she was having coffee in a building near the Parliament when she heard “a huge commotion.”

She then saw police officers yelling at people to get back and hide.

Another witness, Natasha Monet, said she saw a grey SUV crashed into a fence near the entrance to Parliament grounds and a swarm of officers surrounding it.

Monet, who works in a building across the street, told CTV News Channel that the scene was “extremely shocking,” but not necessarily surprising.

“We have been warned in London that a terrorist attack was likely,” she said.

Rick Longley told the Press Association that he saw a man stab a policeman outside Parliament.

"We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out," he said.

"They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben. A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman.

"I have never seen anything like that. I just can't believe what I just saw."

Authorities in London said the attacker was shot by police on the scene.

Meanwhile, a car plowed into pedestrians on the nearby Westminster Bridge.

A woman who was on a passing bus at the time said she heard what she believed to be gunshots and then saw a car strike a woman.

“I could hear screams and then we heard gunshots again and as we looked along the bridge…there was bodies…at least 10, 12 bodies in different places. It was horrendous, absolutely horrendous,” she told reporters.

Police in London are treating the attack as a “terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” The threat level for terrorism in the U.K. is listed as severe.

With files from The Associated Press