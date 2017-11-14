

The Associated Press





Authorities say a series of shootings in rural Northern California left five people dead, including the shooter, and that two children were among the wounded.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says one child was shot at a school Tuesday and another was shot while riding in a pickup truck with a woman who was also wounded.

Johnston says the shooter was "randomly picking targets." He says there were seven shooting scenes and that there may be more victims.

Investigators have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.