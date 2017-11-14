5 dead in California shootings, including gunman
Crime tape blocks off Rancho Tehama Road leading into the Rancho Tehama subdivision south of Red Bluff, Calif., following a fatal shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (Jim Schultz/The Record Searchlight via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 1:45PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2017 3:07PM EST
Authorities say a series of shootings in rural Northern California left five people dead, including the shooter, and that two children were among the wounded.
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says one child was shot at a school Tuesday and another was shot while riding in a pickup truck with a woman who was also wounded.
Johnston says the shooter was "randomly picking targets." He says there were seven shooting scenes and that there may be more victims.
Investigators have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.