4 young children, man found dead after reported stabbing; woman detained
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 7:58AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 6, 2017 8:21AM EDT
LOGANVILLE, Ga. -- Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
Gwinnett County police said another child was taken to a hospital with injuries they describe as serious.
Authorities have detained a woman police describe as the mother. No charges have been announced.
Police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville. Police described the crime as horrendous, and said a motive wasn't immediately known.
The children's ages weren't immediately available.
Photos provided by the police department showed crime scene tape surrounding a single-story home with white paneling in a subdivision in Loganville, about 48 kilometres east of Atlanta.
Homicide update: 1 adult male & 4 young children are deceased, 1 child transported to hospital with serious injuries. Mom/wife detained. pic.twitter.com/rlVJRJavCQ— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017
