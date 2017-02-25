28 injured after vehicle plows into New Orleans parade; alleged impaired driver arrested
Police talk to a man sitting in a car that was struck by a pickup truck, that slammed into a crowd and other vehicles, causing multiple injuries, during the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo / Gerald Herbert)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 8:57PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 25, 2017 9:58PM EST
New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody.
Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person is in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Harrison says police do not suspect terrorism.
Harrison says that 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized.
This is a breaking news event. An earlier story follows.
Police say 12 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.
The crash was reported Saturday at about 6:45 p.m.
New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman Ambria Washington said that "initial reports show so far that about a dozen people are in critical condition."
She says that number could increase as the investigation continues.
One woman at the scene told The New Orleans Advocate that a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the intersection.
Carrie Kinsella said, "I felt a rush it was so fast."
Twenty-year-old Kourtney McKinnis told the Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.
"He was just kind of out of it," she said.
