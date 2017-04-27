2 U.S. troops killed in eastern Afghanistan
U.S. soldier is seen Asad Khil village near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 11:09AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.
Navy Capt. Jeff Davis says they were killed during an operation against the Afghanistan-based Islamic State group in Nangahar Province in the eastern part of the country. He says the U.S. is gathering further details.
The U.S. has been battling the Islamic State Khorasan group in Afghanistan for months. About two weeks ago, the U.S. dropped what's called the "mother of all bombs" on an IS complex in Nangahar Province, just days after a U.S. Army special forces soldier was killed in the region. The bomb is the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S., and killed several dozen militants.
The U.S. estimates that the group has about 800 fighters in Afghanistan.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- 6 investigated for manslaughter in Italian hotel avalanche
- U.K. police arrest man with knives on suspicion of terrorism
- U.S. admiral says North Korea crisis is at worst point he's seen
- Flynn was warned not to accept foreign payments in 2014
- Berkeley police prep for clash with or without Coulter visit