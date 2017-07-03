

Kirsten Grieshaber, The Associated Press





BERLIN -- Eighteen people are feared dead after a bus carrying a group of German senior citizens crashed into a truck on a highway in Bavaria early Monday and burst into flames, police said.

Scroll down or click here for the latest developments

Thirty people were injured in the early-morning accident, some seriously, while the 18 still considered missing "are believed to have died on the burning bus," police said in a statement.

"Two people are still in life-threatening condition," Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters after touring the crash site. "The remains of 11 bodies were recovered from the bus and rescue crews are still looking for body parts of those who are still missing."

The accident took place around 7 a.m. when the bus rear-ended a trailer-truck at the end of a traffic jam on the A9 highway near Muenchberg in Bavaria, not far from the Czech border. It was not immediately clear what caused the initial traffic jam, but the bus seemed to have burst into flames right after the crash, Dobrindt said.

Two drivers and 46 passengers were on the bus, police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein said, adding it was not known if the driver at the time was dead or alive.

Some 200 emergency crews were at the scene and five helicopters whisked the injured to nearby hospitals. Simple wooden coffins were wheeled in for the remains recovered from the blackened, twisted wreckage of the bus. The accident led to long traffic jams on the A9, the main thoroughfare from Berlin to Munich.

Police said the bus was carrying seniors from Saxony in eastern Germany. The news agency dpa reported that all passengers were Germans.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked the emergency crews involved.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and we wish all those who were injured a speedy recovery," she said.

Forensic specialists were brought in from Germany's federal police office to remove and identify bodies from the charred vehicle. Dobrindt said rescue work was difficult because the bus was so badly damaged.

"The heat was so strong that nothing that's inflammable is left from the bus -- only the steel frame," Dobrindt said.

When firefighters first arrived, the site was so hot that they couldn't get anywhere close to the burning vehicle to rescue those locked inside, he said, adding "All they could do was extinguish the fire."

The A9 highway remained closed on both sides for hours and police tweeted later that the road leading south would be shut down for the entire day.

The relatives of the victims have not yet been contacted because experts are still working on identifying the bodies, Dobrindt said.

A phone number was activated to provide family members with information. Psychologists and counsellors were talking to the injured and also to the rescue personnel.

The latest on bus-truck collision in Germany (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Germany's transport minister is visiting the site of a bus crash on a highway in Bavaria which is believed to have killed 18 people and injured 30.

Minister Alexander Dobrindt says two of the injured are in live-threatening condition. He says 11 bodies have been recovered from the charred wreckage of the bus, which burst into flames when it crashed into a truck on the A9 highway near Muenchberg on Monday. Rescuers are still looking for remains of the missing people.

Dobrindt said when firefighters arrived, the heat of the fire was so strong that they couldn't get near the bus to rescue the people locked inside, but were only able to start extinguishing the fire.

------

1:15 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed her sadness about the bus accident which is believed to have killed 18 people and injured 30.

Merkel said Monday that, "our thoughts are with the families of the victims and we wish all those who were injured a speedy recovery."

The chancellor also thanked the rescue teams and said she had sent the government's transport minister, Alexander Dobrindt, to the crash site.

The accident took place around 7 a.m. (0500GMT) when the bus rear-ended a trailer-truck at the end of a traffic jam on the A9 highway near Muenchberg in Bavaria, not far from the Czech border.

------

12:30 p.m.

German police say they believe that 18 people died in a Bavarian bus accident after the bus rammed into a truck and burst into flames.

Bavarian police say 30 others were injured, some seriously, and were brought to hospitals for treatment. The others, they said in a statement Monday, "are believed to have died on the burning bus."

Police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein says the bus was carrying a German senior citizens' tour group.

------

11:55 a.m.

German police say there were "multiple" fatalities after a bus crashed into a truck on a highway in Bavaria and burst into flames.

Bavarian police said on Twitter Monday that "multiple passengers on the bus were killed" in the early-morning crash. They did not provide details, but had previously said 17 people were missing.

Another 31 were injured, some seriously.

Authorities said that forensic specialists were being brought in from Germany's federal police office to remove and identify the bodies from the charred vehicle.

The accident took place around 7 a.m. (0500GMT) when the bus rear-ended the truck at the end of a traffic jam on the A9 highway near Muenchberg in Bavaria, near the Czech border. The highway remained closed on both sides for hours.

------

11:00 a.m.

Police say a group of people from Saxony in eastern Germany was aboard the bus that went up in flames after it crashed into a truck on southern Germany.

Police say they fear a number of fatalities in the accident Monday morning, in which 31 people were injured and 17 have not been accounted for.

Oberfranken police tweeted that family members could call a special number for further information on the accident.

------

10:30 a.m.

German police fear that there may be a number of fatalities after a collision in Germany engulfed a coach in flames. Some 31 people were reported injured with 17 other remaining to be accounted for. German news channel n-tv showed footage of the bus which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.

Police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein says, "We're afraid that people may have died in the accident."

------

10 a.m.

Police say a coach went up in flames after it crashed into a truck Monday morning in southern Germany, injuring 31 people and leaving 17 others to be accounted for.

Police said several people were severely injured in the crash near Muenchberg in Bavaria.

Two drivers and 46 people and were on the bus, police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein said.

German news channel n-tv showed footage of the bus which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.