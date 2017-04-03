10 reported dead in Russia subway blast
A woman walks in a snow covered park in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012. (AP /Dmitry Lovetsky)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 3, 2017 8:47AM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Russia media Tass and Interfax: 10 dead in blast on train in St. Petersburg subway.
This is a breaking news update. Our earlier story follows.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that several people have been injured in an explosion on a subway train.
The subway's administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.
Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city centre, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.
Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.
Rio Novosti tweeted:
В Петербургскомметропослевзрывазакрылитристанцииhttps://t.co/THdyYH3x7r pic.twitter.com/cBGELbrj3T
— РИА Новости(@rianru) April 3, 2017
More to come...
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- German tourist raped in south India; police search for 2 men
- Florida woman and son fatally shot hours after police asked her to stop calling 911
- Syrian government intensifies attacks around Damascus, Hama
- 10 reported dead in Russia subway blast
- Leopard briefly shuts down Nepal's international airport