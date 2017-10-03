10,000 evacuate in Berlin for Second World War-era bomb removal
In this photo taken Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, a police car blocks the entrance of the city train station Inssbrucker Platz in Berlin, Germany. (dpa via AP / Bernd Settnik)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2017 9:39AM EDT
BERLIN -- Some 10,000 people were evacuated from their homes in western Berlin, trains were stopped and a main highway was blocked so specialists could remove a Second World War-era bomb discovered during construction work.
Specialists defused the 250-kilogram (550-pound) bomb successfully early Tuesday in the Tempelhof-Schoeneberg district of the German capital. It had been found during construction work near a freight depot and was described by police as a German bomb with a Russian detonator.
Last month, 60,000 people had to evacuate when a bomb was found in the German city in Frankfurt.
Even more than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly during construction work in Germany -- a testament to the ferocity of the Second World War.
