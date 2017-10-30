

Major League Baseball has you covered if World Series exhaustion means you simply can’t make it in to work today.

The league’s Twitter account posted a form letter for you to present to your boss or teacher which explains your absence is because you are “emotionally recovering from Game 5 of the World Series.”

The five-hour and 17 minute nail-biter – the second-longest World Series game in history – between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros that started Sunday night extended well into Monday morning for many fans. The 10-inning 13-12 slugfest that ended in the Astros’ favour featured plenty of drama, lead changes and seven home runs.

“#Postseason baseball is insane ¬– that’s basically all you need to know. Things are nuts, and we all need an (sic) day off,” reads the post from a clearly tired social media minion at MLB.

The post garnered plenty of pleas from fans for earlier game times than the 8 p.m. World Series standard.

Houston leads the series 3-2 heading back to Los Angeles for Game 6 Tuesday.

Rest up, fans.

Games should be broadcast earlier. I like the joke, but it could be easier on the fans. @MLB https://t.co/K5U9gNYnBk — Dave Heppner (@heppnerd) October 30, 2017

Agreed. Of course, we could also start these games EARLIER. Kids on East Coast cannot watch a great finish. — William Merone (@wmerone) October 30, 2017

I am emotionally, mentally & physically drained. I cannot even imagine what the players & coaches feel. #WorldSeries — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) October 30, 2017