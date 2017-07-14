

Taline McPhedran, CTVNews.ca





A Winnipeg woman lost $1 million when a touchdown decision was reversed during Thursday night’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts game.

Karen Kuldys had only seconds to be excited when the Argos’ Martese Jackson ran a 109-yard kickoff return, scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.

Her husband had just finished telling her that she had won $1 million when they noticed that a penalty had been called on the play and the touchdown had been reversed, taking with it her prize.

“I was in shock because I just found out as the flag fell that I could’ve won $1 million,” Kuldys told CTV Winnipeg. “My husband knew all along… he was trying to explain it to me.”

Kuldys was automatically entered into the contest after using her Air Miles card at the grocery store. The rules stated that a $1 million prize would be given to one contestant if two touchdowns were scored on kickoff returns in the same game.

This would require the opposing team to catch the ball when it had been kicked and run the ball back down the field to score a touchdown.

The Blue Bombers’ Ryan Lankford ran a 105-yard kickoff return to score a touchdown just 14 seconds into the game, winning Kuldys a $25,000 home theatre package. Once she saw her name pop up on the broadcast, Kuldys knew she had a chance at an even bigger prize.

“Actually at first I thought that if I got the second touchdown I would just qualify to win $1 million,” Kuldys told TSN in a telephone interview.

Referees denied Jackson’s touchdown after a penalty for what they said was an illegal block by the Argos’ Llevi Noel. Kuldys, and many following along on social media, said the penalty was unfair.

“Everyone, even the guys at the sports desk, said that was not a penalty,” said Kuldys. “Even I know, and I’m not that well-educated in football, but I know that wasn’t a penalty.”

The hashtag #WhatAboutKaren began to trend on Twitter in Canada, with many fans saying the CFL should give Kuldys the money, in spite of what they said was a bad call.

Kuldys said in the few moments of excitement that she had, her first thought was that the money would let her daughter stay home to be with her young child for a little while longer.

“She just had a baby and is due back to (work) and I thought, ‘Well, she can stay home for a few more years with this $1 million,’” said Kuldys.

According to Kuldys, she has been a CFL and Blue Bombers fan for many years and the disappointing end to what could have been a life-changing night won’t change that.

The Blue Bombers beat the Argonauts 33 to 25.

Awful officiating in the CFL last night. Do the right thing @Sobeys @CFL Make it right #WhatAboutKaren — Randy (@RandySaskatoon) July 14, 2017

My stomach is in knots for you too Karen Kuldys!!! So close! Typical CFL officiating, now costing the fans!!!! #whataboutkaren — Jill Thurston (@samwich41) July 14, 2017