

CTVNews.ca Staff





After claiming a 13th national title in men's university basketball, the victory party at Carleton University should have been a layup.

It was anything but, as the victorious Carleton Ravens missed the start of their own "surprise" victory party at the university on Monday. Cheerleaders, hardcore fans and a gaggle of children from daycare were on hand for the event, but the players did not show up until they were summoned with a few frantic phone calls.

“The problem with surprises is they didn't know (about it), so they went somewhere else," Carleton University President Roseann Runte told CTV Ottawa.

The Ravens won the Canadian University Athletics title in men's basketball on Sunday, with a victory over the Ryerson Rams. It was their seventh straight basketball title and 13th in the last 15 years.

But most of the students interviewed by CTV Ottawa on campus said they didn't know about the rally, or that they simply had other things to do.

"They don't really get the recognition they deserve," Diane Van Duyse, a longtime fan of the team, told CTV Ottawa. ""I think maybe if we were in the States they'd see it celebrated a bit more."

Ravens veteran Connor Wood said he wasn't too concerned about turnout at the event. "Winning is obviously a big deal and that's what we want to do, but we don't need big accolades about it," he said.

With files from CTV Ottawa