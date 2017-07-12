

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Team USA handed over the official Invictus Games flag to the co-captains of Team Canada during a special ceremony in Bethesda, Md. on Wednesday morning.

The passing of the black and yellow flag signifies the transfer of responsibility for putting on the games from the American hosts of the 2016 games to the Canadian hosts of the upcoming 2017 Invictus Games to be held in Toronto from Sept. 23 to 30.

Founded by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games is the only international sporting competition honouring wounded military personnel and veterans.