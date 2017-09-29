

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





The medals may not come this time around, but for injured American soldier Aaron Stewart, these Invictus Games in Toronto feel just right as he competes as a man for the first time.

Stewart, 33, has competed in swimming and recumbent cycling in two other Invictus Games as a woman, winning eight medals, including two golds. This time, going up against men makes the competition tougher but that doesn’t matter to Stewart.

“It’s completely different. The competition itself is different and I feel comfortable this year because I’m able to compete as myself,” the Missouri native said on CTV’s Your Morning Friday.

“Last year I wasn’t able to do that. It’s an amazing experience.”

Stewart, who legally changed his gender last year, had to withdraw from the swimming competition Thursday after developing a migraine. Still, he was satisfied.

“I competed with the men and I got third in my heat, which was better than I anticipated. The competition is really tough.”

He finished sixth in his cycling event Wednesday.

Stewart is among 550 ill, injured or wounded servicemen and women from 17 countries taking part in 12 adaptive sports at the week-long Invictus Games in Toronto.

Stewart was forced to leave the army as a sergeant in 2010 after a serious back injury suffered while serving in Kuwait. He has battled severe pain, depression and anxiety since and found adaptive sports to be a “lifesaver” and a way to continue serving his country.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted in July that he would reinstate a ban on transgender people serving in the military. That would kill former U.S. president Barack Obama’s move ¬- still under review - that would allow transgender soldiers to serve openly.

Stewart says Trump’s proposal is “unjust.”

“I have friends who currently serve, who have served, I served as a transgender individual. I was able to do my job and I received awards for doing my job well. There were no issues with me being transgender so I don’t understand how someone’s gender identity correlates to their ability to do their job,” he said.

“It’s a bit of an insult saying that my service wasn’t valued.”

Stewart, who was born Bethany Erin Stewart, said some fellow soldiers and superior officers knew of his intention to transition his gender and had no problem with it.

There are between 1,320 and 6,630 active in the U.S. military, according to a study by RAND, a nonprofit policy institute.

Stewart, making his first visit to Canada, says the Invictus Games, which close Saturday, bring together veterans who automatically share camaraderie.

“You support each other and cheer each on no matter what country you’re from because we’ve all been through something tragic.”

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017