

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a 32-yard field goal with 53 seconds left shortly after Toronto tied the game on Cassius Vaughn's Grey Cup-record 109-yard fumble return, and the Argonauts stunned the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 in the 105th Grey Cup final.

The Stampeders had an eight-point lead and the ball inside the Toronto 10-yard line with just over five minutes to play. But Kamar Jorden fumbled, and Vaughn recovered and sped to his record return.

Matt Black picked off Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell in the end zone to clinch the win for Toronto.

The Argonauts scored touchdowns on two record plays. Ricky Ray hit DeVier Posey for a Grey Cup-record 100-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second half.

The Stampeders came up short in the CFL championship game for the second straight year. They lost 39-33 in overtime to the Ottawa Redblacks in last year's Grey Cup.

More coming.