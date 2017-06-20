Tiger Woods in clinic for handling pain medication, agent says
In this image taken from video golfer Tiger Woods stands between two police officers in Jupiter Florida Monday May 29,2017. (Jupiter Police Department/via AP)
Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 2:21PM EDT
Tiger Woods has checked into a clinic to get help for dealing with pain medication, and his agent is not sure how long he will be there.
Mark Steinberg of Excel Sports Management says he could not disclose the location of the in-patient treatment Woods is receiving, or how long the golfer would be there. Woods said Monday night that he is receiving professional help to manage his medications and how he deals with pain and a sleep disorder.
Steinberg says Woods' May 29 arrest in Jupiter, Florida, on a DUI charge shook him up. He says he's proud of Woods for seeking help, and that the objective is all about a healthy lifestyle more than playing golf again.
Woods says his arrest stemmed from a reaction to prescription medicine.
