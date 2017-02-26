

Nick Wells, CTVNews.ca





An Edmonton hockey association is lifting the lid on a recent spike in bad parental behaviour at youth hockey games and working to clamp down on the offending individuals.

Hockey Edmonton, which runs levels ranging from recreation league hockey to elite teams, says the behaviour from parents in the stands has forced them to issue an emailed warning to every parent in the league.

In the past month, five parents were handed suspensions ranging from being banned for a few games to a season-long ban from attending games.

"We got to step in and say there are repercussions if you take this too far," said Mark Doram, the association's president.

Doram says the unruly behaviour has reached a point that referees felt worried about their safety.

"One group of officials felt threatened and stayed in the referee room, locked the referee room until police arrived, in order to escort them to their vehicles," he said.

Incidents of parents snapping at officials have been captured in viral videos, and Doram say they can leave a lasting impression.

"Something like that you never live down," said Doram.

Hockey Edmonton's public stance on parental behaviour is drawing praise from referees.

"I think parents need to realize it's just a game and officials are part of the game," said Stefan Brown, chair of the North Zone referees committee. "It's not productive yelling and screaming at officials."

Some parents agree, noting that the inappropriate outbursts can influence the players.

"When they see their parents behaving like that, it's embarrassing," said Brad Benwood, a parent. "It is hard on the kids, it's hard in the dressing room."

With a report from CTV Edmonton's Angela Jung