The CFL's only female manager on what it's like working for the Montreal Alouettes
The Montreal Alouettes named Catherine Raiche as the assistant general manager in January. (Montreal Alouettes)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 10:00PM EDT
She may not be strategizing offensive plays or coaching players on their tackles, but Catherine Raiche is an integral part of the team.
The 28-year-old former corporate and tax lawyer has spent the past six months working as the Assistant General Manager for the Montreal Alouettes. She is also the only woman in football operations for the Canadian Football League.
As part of her new position, Raiche handles players’ contracts, manages the salary cap and helps out with scouting new talent.
“She is a task master,” the team’s General Manager Kavis Reed told CTV News. “You give her a task… she is going to get it done. She is a no-excuses person and I love that.”
Although much of the attention has been focused on her gender, Raiche keeps her sights set on winning.
“I think I bring a different work ethic, the way I do things,” she said. “I kind of put a little bit of my women's touch in this which is very different. Sometimes guys don't see things we do and just to put those two things together, two visions together, I think that's what makes it more complete.”
As for her long-term goal in the business, Raiche is determined to follow in Reed’s footsteps and become a general manager herself one day.
