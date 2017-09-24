Who knew the biggest moment of NFL Sunday would be the national anthem?

Many social media users symbolically “took a knee” with NFL players to protest racial inequality, while others joined U.S. President Donald Trump in condemning the athletes for their silent gesture during the singing of the U.S. national anthem on Sunday.

Dozens of players either knelt or linked arms in solidarity ahead of Sunday’s games, in response to Trump’s call on Friday for owners to “fire” anyone who refused to stand for the anthem. Trump’s words triggered a heated response from many athletes and team owners, including some who have supported him in the past. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, for instance, expressed his “deep disappointment” in a statement, while Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan – who once donated to Trump’s campaign – joined his players in locking arms on the field.

Trump’s initial comment came during a rally in Alabama, but he doubled down on his rhetoric on Twitter the next day. Trump tweeted several inflammatory remarks about NFL players on Saturday night and Sunday morning, amid other complaints about Iran, North Korea and his political rivals.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” Trump said in one of his tweets. “NFL attendance are ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.”

The kneeling gesture started last year with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee to protest the treatment of black Americans by police. Other players in the league, which employs a majority of black players, have also done so to protest racial inequality and injustice in the United States.

A number of teams protested during the anthem on Sunday, including more than a dozen members of the New England Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t take the field until after the anthem.

Trump later tweeted about the show of solidarity, saying those who stood with locked arms were "good," while "kneeling not acceptable."

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Many social media users came out loudly in support of players who chose to take a knee, highlighting the fact that it is their right to do so as residents of a free and democratic society. Individuals from all corners of society, including sports, entertainment and politics, offered their support for the gesture on Twitter. Several veterans also defended the players’ right to free speech.

I'm a son of a racist and white as snow but I proudly support all my brothers and sisters of color. #TakeAKnee This is what we were born 2 B — Tiger Pooka (@TigerPooka) September 24, 2017

I'm a vet & if you think I served so football players could take a knee during the anthem to protest injustice...you'd be right. #TakeAKnee — #25thAmendment (@EichbergerUSA) September 24, 2017

Maybe we could work on building a country people are eager to stand up for, instead of threatening to fire them if they don't #TakeAKnee — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) September 24, 2017

If peaceful protests did nothing, the powerful wouldn't try so hard to silence them. #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/0aONI66gJF — NYCLU (@NYCLU) September 23, 2017

I am taking a knee on Sunday. I might need someone to help me up. #TakeAKnee — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) September 23, 2017

My service to this nation gives any American

the right to sit, stand or #TakeAKnee free of persecution.



Real patriots dont dodge the draft. — My Two Cents (@MyyTwoCentss) September 24, 2017

Last I checked, there's nothing in the Constitution that prohibits a well-paid athlete from protesting inequality and injustice.#TakeAKnee — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 24, 2017

Meanwhile, others loudly derided the athletes for what they called “unpatriotic” behaviour from “spoiled” athletes.

It's time to loudly boo teams & players who refuse to respect the national anthem--we too can exercise our right to protest #TakeAKnee — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 24, 2017

This is how real American Warriors #TakeAKnee for the flag. Heros don't wear an #NFL jersey. pic.twitter.com/Xu6eTJWAr0 — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) September 24, 2017

seems liberals all of a sudden are football fans who support kneeling....and the players disrespect the true fans... #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/nXMKDSth8n — Truth (@truthjustangel) September 24, 2017

Trump has also raised the ire of several high-profile NBA stars over the weekend, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry. Trump rescinded an invite to Curry who is a part of the championship-winning Golden State Warriors over the weekend, after Curry balked at the idea of meeting with Trump at the White House. The championship-winning team traditionally meets the president at the White House but after the back and forth between Curry and Trump, the Warriors said the team would no longer be visiting the White House.

Also on Sunday, Oakland Athletics player Bruce Maxwell took a knee as a gesture of solidarity with other athletes, marking the first time an MLB player has done so.

But while members of the NBA, NFL and MLB showed their solidarity in the face of Trump’s comments, the NHL’s Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins announced they would accept Trump’s invitation to the White House.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins respect the institution of the Office of the President, and the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House,” the team said in a statement on Sunday, amid the #TakeAKnee outcry. “Any agreement or disagreement with a president’s politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways. However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit.”

The Penguins’ decision was loudly criticized, with many pointing out that only one member of the team - defender Trevor Daley - belongs to a visible minority.

Hockey is the whitest sport around.

The Penguins turning down Trump would have had a bigger impact than I think they realize. #TakeAKnee — Andrew Tumilty (@AndrewTumilty) September 24, 2017

The Penguins chose a side. The wrong one, as it happens. Enjoy standing next to that guy. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) September 24, 2017

"we are rich white guys, so this is not our fight" -- @penguins pic.twitter.com/7BGBbHhftM — nobody (@petbugs13) September 24, 2017

The Penguins summed up in a single gif today pic.twitter.com/vv54zkl94d — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) September 24, 2017

The timing could not be worse for a weak statement like this — Phil Dzikiy (@phildzikiy) September 24, 2017

nobody expects this bunch of rich white guys to have a spine. ���� — Caffeinated (@FacePalmNow) September 24, 2017

This is disgusting. I'm so disappointed. You had a chance to show bravery here, you chose cowardice. — ��PumpkinSpiceBin�� (@DrSinBin) September 24, 2017

Trump applauded the Penguins as a "great team" on Twitter after they accepted his invitation.