Son of former Penn State coach Sandusky arrested on child sex charges
In this Oct. 9, 2012 file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, center, is taken from the Centre County Courthouse after being sentenced in Bellefonte, Pa. (AP / Matt Rourke, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 2:53PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 3:05PM EST
BELLEFONTE, Pa. -- One of Jerry Sandusky's adult sons faces multiple charges of sexual offences involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.
Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.
The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at US$200,000. He's currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Jeffrey Sandusky's lawyer didn't immediately return a phone message. The district attorney's office says it is about to release a statement.
WTAJ-TV says state police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos.
Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.
