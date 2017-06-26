Selanne, Kariya, Goyette among those elected to Hockey Hall of Fame
FILE - In this June 6, 2007, file photo, Anaheim Ducks right wing Teemu Selanne, of Finland, raises the Stanley Cup after winning Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup final hockey game over the Ottawa Senators, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 3:22PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2017 3:23PM EDT
TORONTO -- Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya, Mark Recchi, Dave Andreychuk and Danielle Goyette have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Selanne, known as the "Finnish Flash" was one of the NHL's greatest goal-scorers and arguably the finest player ever from Finland.
He set an NHL record for most goals in a season by a rookie when he scored 76 for the 1992-93 Winnipeg Jets, and later helped the Anaheim Ducks win a Stanley Cup in 2007.
Selanne finished his career with 684 goals and 1,457 points over 1,451 games with Winnipeg, Anaheim, San Jose and Colorado.
Kariya had 989 points in 989 games with Anaheim, Colorado, Nashville and St. Louis. His career was cut short early after suffering multiple concussions.
Recchi had 577 goals and 956 assists in 1,653 games with Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Montreal, Carolina, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Boston and was a member of five Stanley Cup-winning teams.
Andreychuk had 640 goals and 698 assists in 1,639 games with Buffalo, Toronto, New Jersey, Boston, Colorado and Tampa Bay, and led the Lightning to a Stanley Cup title in 2004.
Goyette helped lead Canada's national women's team two Olympic and eight world championship gold medals.
Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs and former University of Alberta coach Clare Drake were named to the Hall as builders.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Sports
- John McEnroe says Serena Williams would be ranked 'like 700' on men's tour
- Usain Bolt curious about who will replace him as fastest man
- NHL movement just getting started going into free agency
- Westbrook set to learn if his historic season was an MVP one
- Jeff Horn says he has the plan to beat Manny Pacquiao