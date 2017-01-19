Raonic tops Miller to head to clinch spot in third round at Australian Open
Canada's Milos Raonic makes a backhand return to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP / Aaron Favila)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:21AM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia - Third-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada maintained his record of reaching the third round all seven years he has contested the Australian Open.
The Thornhill, Ont., product saved a set point in the third before beating Gilles Muller 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Thursday.
Raonic clinched the win on his second match point when Muller returned a shot wide.
Muller, who won last week's Sydney International for his first career tournament victory, officially had a 2-0 record against the Canadian. But Raonic retired from a match against him at Wimbledon in 2011 due to a hip injury, and Muller beat him at Valencia, Spain in 2012 in two close sets.
The win advanced Raonic to a third-round match against Gilles Simon, who beat Rogerio Dutra Silva in straight sets.
In men's doubles, Toronto's Daniel Nestor and his partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France downed Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-4 to advance to the second round.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Sports
- Aaron Hernandez expected in court as murder trial nears
- NBA scores: Philadephia 76ers beat Toronto Raptors 94-89
- Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez elected to baseball's Hall of Fame
- Raonic tops Miller to head to clinch spot in third round at Australian Open
- A look back at five memorable moments in Jays slugger Jose Bautista's career