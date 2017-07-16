

CTVNews.ca Staff





The opening ceremony of the North American Indigenous Games was postponed on Sunday due to inclement weather, a second setback after Black Eyed Peas singer Taboo cancelled his performance due to a scheduling conflict.

Still, the organizers of what has been billed as the largest sporting and cultural gathering of Indigenous people in North America are confident that the event will be a success.

“We have teams from right across Turtle Island North America coming to join us in a celebration tonight,” chief executive officer Marcia Trudeau-Bomberry told CTV News Channel on Sunday. “We will celebrate their accomplishments within our opening ceremonies.”

Sunday night’s ceremony, which is now scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. at Toronto’s Aviva Centre, promises a star-studded lineup of musicians, dramatic performances, and presentations.

Planned prep-rallies and the parade of athletes have been cancelled to allow for the remaining programming to continue as scheduled.

From July 16 to July 23, athletes between the ages of 13 and 19 will participate in 14 different sports, including basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer and lacrosse. Events will be held at venues in Toronto, Hamilton and Six Nations, Ont.

More than 5,000 athletes from all 13 provinces and territories, as well as 13 U.S. regions, are expected to participate.

Trudeau-Bomberry said Sunday’s evening of entertainment and ceremony will set the stage for a truly unique fusion of culture and sport.

“I think the one thing that sets these games apart is the importance that we place on the cultural celebration,” she said. “Culture is a big part of who we are--our songs, our culture, and our languages. That is included within our sports.”