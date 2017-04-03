

NHL players have responded with a mixture of anger and sadness after the league announced it wouldn't participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The NHL released a statement saying that for the first time since 1994, NHL players won't be lacing up their skates to take part.

Henrik Lundqvist, the goalie for the New York Rangers and a Swedish national team player, was quick to lament what he saw as a wasted opportunity to market the game.

Disappointing news, @NHL won't be part of the Olympics 2018. A huge opportunity to market the game at the biggest stage is wasted.. — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) April 3, 2017

But most of all, disappointing for all the players that can't be part of the most special adventure in sports.. — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) April 3, 2017

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid told The Canadian Press he couldn't imagine the Olympics without the world's top players, and that NHL players should "100 per cent" go.

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Brandon Prust was more succinct with his reaction to the league's announcement.

Way to ruin the sport of hockey even more Gary #Olympics — Brandon Prust (@BrandonPrust8) April 3, 2017

When asked asked in January about the possibility of the NHL stopping players from attending the games, Jonathan Toews made comments similar to Lundqvist.

"I just feel like we're misrepresenting our sport on a pretty huge scale and a pretty huge level," he said. "I think the players do want to go, but I think it should be of interest to the players and the league. I think the NHL should be in the Olympics."

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, a defenceman for the San Jose Sharks and gold medallist with Canada, simply tweeted the PyeongChang Olympic Games logo.

Despite the backlash from players, the head of the players' association believes there could be some hope for fans wanting to see their favourite players take a shot at winning a gold medal.

"[It's] Very probably an individual club decision," said Don Fehr.

