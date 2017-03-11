Play at Brier curling championship delayed by power outage
Newfoundland and Labrador skip Brad Gushue calls the sweep as they play Nova Scotia in draw 17 action at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at Mile One Centre in St. John's on Friday, March 10, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 2:39PM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Play at the Tim Hortons Brier was delayed Saturday afternoon due to a power failure.
The lights at Mile One Centre went out after the third end of the Page playoff 3-4 game between Canada's Kevin Koe and Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs.
The arena went completely dark for a few seconds before back-up generators kicked in.
There was no immediate word on how long play might be delayed. A weather advisory had been issued earlier in the day due to a wind storm in St. John's.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Sports
- Canada's St-Gelais wins 2 silver, Christie wins 1,500 short track world title
- Blue Jays T.J. House recovering after hit on head by line drive
- Hockey Hall of Fame unveils permanent statue of legendary Gordie Howe
- Kessel scores shootout winner as Penguins top Oilers 3-2
- NBA highlights: DeRozan hits scoring milestone but team falls to Hawks