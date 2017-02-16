

The Associated Press





Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has reached 1,000 points for his NHL career.

He hit the milestone with an assist on a Chris Kunitz goal midway through the first period on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Crosby stripped Jets forward Blake Wheeler of the puck and fed Kunitz between the face-off circles for a one-timer past goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The Penguins captain entered the night with 368 goals and 999 points in 756 games.

The 29-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., who is in his 12th NHL season, is the 86th player in NHL history to hit the mark.