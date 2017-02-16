Penguins captain Sidney Crosby reaches 1,000 points
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby looks to pass to Jake Guentzel, ending up with an assist on Guentzel's goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 7:26PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 7:34PM EST
Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has reached 1,000 points for his NHL career.
He hit the milestone with an assist on a Chris Kunitz goal midway through the first period on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.
Crosby stripped Jets forward Blake Wheeler of the puck and fed Kunitz between the face-off circles for a one-timer past goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
The Penguins captain entered the night with 368 goals and 999 points in 756 games.
The 29-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., who is in his 12th NHL season, is the 86th player in NHL history to hit the mark.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Sports
- Blue Jays Tulowitzki aiming for long career playing shortstop
- Toronto Blue Jays sign veteran pitcher Mat Latos to minor-league deal
- Kushner family puts brakes on talks to buy Miami Marlins
- Bid for gold behind them, Olympic boxers go for pro riches
- Team-by-team look at the field for the Canadian women's curling championship