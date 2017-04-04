Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is among a number of Russians who could defy the NHL over Olympic participation, by abandoning their teams mid-season or simply bolting overseas to play the entire 2017-18 season in Russia.

Russian superstar Alex Ovechkin said Tuesday he would risk suspension to play in the Olympics, despite the league's decision not to participate in the Games in 2018.

"Yeah, I didn't change my mind and I won't," Ovechkin told reporters in Toronto on Tuesday, when asked about Olympic participation ahead of a game against the Maple Leafs.

"It's my country. I think everybody wants to play there," he said.

Unlike Ovechkin, several talented Russian NHLers are not currently under contract for the 2017-18 season, meaning they could sign a deal with Russia's Kontinental Hockey League and guarantee themselves a shot at an Olympic roster spot in Pyeongchang next year. Players under contract are expected to obey the wishes of the NHL, but restricted and unrestricted free agents are free to ink deals with teams overseas.

The Russian-based KHL is the largest and most competitive league outside of North America, and has already committed to allowing its players to participate in the Olympic tournament.

The Montreal Canadiens, for instance, could lose Russian-born centre Alexander Radulov and defenceman Andrei Markov to the KHL next year, if both players decide they'd rather chase a gold medal over a Stanley Cup. Both players are unrestricted free agents next year, and Radulov in particular has a long history with the KHL. The 30-year-old spent eight seasons in Russia before he signed with the Canadiens last summer.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev might also be at risk of returning to his native Russia for the Olympics, after just one season in North America. Zaitsev will be a free agent after this season.

But the Washington Capitals stand to lose the most if its players decide to play in Russia. In addition to the risk of losing Ovechkin, defenceman Dmitry Orlov and centre Evgeni Kuznestov are not signed beyond this season, meaning they could easily sign with the KHL for next year.

Other Russians in the league who could leave include Buffalo defender Dmitry Kulikov, St. Louis winger Nail Yakupov and Arizona forward Alexander Burmistrov.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation says it has been developing two plans for the Olympics, based on whether or not NHL players will be allowed to participate. "The roster will be put together with the NHL's decision in mind," Team Russia head coach Oleg Znarok said in a statement on Monday. "However, that does not mean that we will completely refrain from calling NHL players up to the 2017 World Championship team."

The World Championships run in the spring, and are often used by various countries to prepare their rosters for the Olympics.

But while the KHL threat is strongest for Russian-born players, others are also free to sign with the league. Czech-born Jaromir Jagr, for instance, spent three seasons in the KHL before returning to North America in 2011. Jagr will also be a free agent after this year.

The NHL and the NHL Players Association have been at odds for years over Olympic participation.

Players from many different countries expressed their frustration in the wake of the NHL's announcement on Monday. "Disappointing for all the players that can't be part of the most special adventure in sports," New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who won a gold medal with Sweden, tweeted on Monday.

"Way to run the sport of hockey even more (Commissioner) Gary (Bettman)," former NHLer Brandon Prust tweeted.

"We want to be there," Canadiens' captain and former Team USA player Max Pacioretty said on Monday.

"It's very disappointing," added Pacioretty's teammate, Carey Price, who won gold with Canada in 2014. "At a human level this is a big worldwide event that the world takes part in, and we want to shine our light too."