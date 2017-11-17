

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





A trio of Nigerian women made bobsled, African and Olympic history in Calgary.

Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga completed the final two of five required qualifying races at Calgary’s Winsport’s Canada Olympic Park on Wednesday, to earn a spot in the upcoming Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

They are the first African team to qualify for an Olympic bobsled event and will be the first athletes to represent Nigeria at a Winter Olympic Games.

All three bobsledders are accomplished track and field athletes in the United States, where all three live and train in Houston, Texas.

In track, Adigun represented Nigeria in the 2012 London Olympics as a hurdler, Onwumere won two medals at the 2015 All-African Games and Omeoga has represented the University of Minnesota in various NCAA events.

In the early days of their bobsled training, the trio built a wooden version of a bobsled from scratch to give them an idea on what the sport might entail.

They are currently the 41st-ranked team in the world, according to the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

Sleds qualify for the games after competing in at least five races on at least three tracks between Oct. 15, 2016 and Jan. 14, 2018. They must also finish within the Top 40 in each race. There are also three quota available to each continent.

The team’s dream of competing in the Winter Olympics has at least partially come to life through a GoFundMe campaign that’s raised more than $75,000.

The Canadian team of Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse are the two-time gold medallists in the event; however they will not compete together this year.

Nigeria could soon have another athlete headed to PyeongChang too, as Simidele Adeagbo, a competitive athlete in long jump and triple jump, is closing in on an Olympic berth in skeleton.