

The Associated Press





COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Backup Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves, Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner had a goal each and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Josh Anderson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matt Calvert also scored, and Alexander Wennberg, Zach Werenski and Seth Jones had a pair of assists each for the Blue Jackets. Columbus moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for second place in the Metropolitan Division two days before the Penguins visit Nationwide Arena.

Nazem Kadri scored both goals for Toronto, and Curtis McElhinney blocked 30 shots -- McElhinney was waived by the Blue Jackets earlier this season after backing up Sergei Bobrovsky the past few seasons. Josh Leivo assisted on both goals for the Maple Leafs, who squandered a chance to move ahead of Ottawa and Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division.

FLAMES 3, FLYERS 1

CALGARY, Alberta -- Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Brian Elliott made 33 stops and Calgary beat Philadelphia.

The 19-year-old Tkachuk pulled Calgary even at 1 with a goal 4:28 into the first period, then assisted on TJ Brodie's go-ahead goal 12:45 into the second. Mark Giordano added an empty-net goal with 39 seconds left for the Flames.

Nick Cousins scored for the Flyers, and Michal Neuvirth stopped 20 of 22 shots.

PANTHERS 6, SHARKS 5, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored 1:38 into overtime after San Jose's Joe Pavelski scored twice late in the third period to tie it.

Nick Bjugstad and Aleksander Barkov each scored twice for the Panthers, who have won five of six games. Jussi Jokinen also scored.

Jaromir Jagr assisted on Barkov's second goal for his 1,900th NHL point. Sharks' fans gave him a nice ovation.

Brent Burns, Joel Ward and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for the Sharks, who have lost five of six.

Roberto Luongo stopped 29 of 34 shots for Florida and had to leave the game with a lower-body injury with 38 seconds left in the third period. He was replaced by James Reimer, who stopped two shots.

BLUES 2, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT -- Carter Hutton made 25 saves for his second straight shutout, Ivan Barbashev scored 2:06 into the game and Jaden Schwartz had an empty-net goal in the final seconds, helping St. Louis beat Detroit.

The Blues have won a season-high five straight games, and coach Mike Yeo has won six of seven since replacing the fired Ken Hitchcock.

Detroit has dropped five straight games for the second time in less than a month, matching its season-long losing streak. Detroit also lost five straight following a 6-2 start to what's become a difficult season.

The Red Wings played their first home game since team owner Mike Ilitch died Friday.