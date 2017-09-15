

CTVNews.ca Staff





As the only Invictus Games participant from Newfoundland and Labrador, Tyson Tulk is ready to make Canada’s eastern-most province proud.

Tulk will compete in the archery, shotput and powerlifting events at the annual competition for wounded military members.

“(The Games) mean everything right now,” Tulk told CTV News Channel Friday evening. “I don’t even think there’s one word I can use. It’s just an honour to wear the flag again.”

“It’s great to be back around that brotherhood feeling that you have in the military.”

Tulk fractured his ankle while on deployment and it didn’t heal back properly because he was at sea for the time. Following the injury, Tulk was discharged from the military.

“The ankle, I was told, will never go back to normal,” he said. “I lost a lot of mobility in that ankle.”

The Gander-native will be the only Newfoundlander of 90 Team Canada members participate in Toronto later this month.

“It’s a bit more pressure, for sure,” he says.

Tulk says archery is his main event during the Games, but before training to make the team, he had only shot a few arrows, and never competed.

As far as experiences go, Tulk is most looking forward to seeing his teammates succeed.

“I made a lot of good friends on this team and just seeing how far they’ve come,” he said. “I just want them to do well and see them enjoying it as well.”

The Invictus Games run from Sept. 23-30 in Toronto. Roughly 550 athletes from 17 countries will take part in the week-long event.