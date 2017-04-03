

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





When 15-year-old Savannah Grewal stepped foot on the famed greens at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Sunday she had only one goal in mind – to win.

“I told myself I’m coming to Augusta National and so many legends have won here and to be able to win here would be incredible,” Grewal told CTV Toronto from Georgia on Sunday.

After securing the lead in the long drive competition and placing second in the chipping contest, the talented golfer from Mississauga, Ont. managed to clinch the win in her division in the final putting portion of the fourth annual Drive, Chip and Putt Championship – a junior golf development competition for boys and girls aged 7-15. There were 80 young players competing at this year’s contest.

“I feel great,” Grewal gushed. “It feels incredible.”

Grewal placed first in the 14-15 girls age group. And she wasn’t the only young golfer representing Canada on the prestigious links.

Carlee Meilleur from Lansdowne, Ont. tied for fifth place in the 7-9 age division and 11-year-old Mia Wong from Markham, Ont. finished ninth in 10-11 age group.

“I did not perform my best,” Wong admitted to CTV Toronto on Sunday. “I think I was just nervous watching these other girls. I was like, ‘Wow. They’re good.’”

Despite her ninth-place finish, Wong said she plans to work “10 times harder” for next year’s competition. She also said she has a new role model in the sport – Savannah Grewal.

“I’m so proud of her,” Wong said. “She did it. She became the first Canadian to win. She played amazing.”

Grewal said she’s hoping her win at Augusta National will propel her to new heights in the game. And with the prestigious Masters Tournament taking place at the exact same course this weekend, the young golfer may just find herself on par with the game’s greats one day soon.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Colin D’Mello

Had an incredible experience today at Augusta. So grateful for everyone who helped make this possible and everyone who's supported me❤ pic.twitter.com/ZH6HKeR9MA — Savannah (@SavannahGrewal) April 2, 2017

High fives all around for Savannah Grewal, winner of the Girls 14-15 Division! �� pic.twitter.com/5uClosw6Bo — Drive, Chip & Putt (@DriveChipPutt) April 2, 2017