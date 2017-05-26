The brutal beatdown Russian MMA fighter Victor Kichigin suffered during a Thursday night fight didn’t end when the referee declared his opponent the winner; instead, his mother entered the ring to berate and slap her bloodied son for his defeat.

Kichigin, also known as “The Lion of Pyatigorsk,” lost the roughly eight-minute battle against Ruslan Yamanbaev during the Fight Night Global 67 event in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

In videos that have since gone viral, Kichigan’s mom and manager, Anna Azovskaya, can be seen leaving her seat near the ring and jumping up and down on the sidelines about halfway through the bout, and spends the rest of the fight screaming at the fighters while she throws pretend punches.

When Yamanbaev scores a technical knockout against her 22-year-old son, however, Azovskaya barrels her way into the ring to yell at her battered son.

At one point, she slaps his blooded face several times between attempts to clean it with a cloth.

Kichigan was obviously not appreciative of his mother’s reproach and stormed out of the cage before the referee could raise the victor’s arm in celebration. Instead, a disgruntled Azovskaya stood in the ring during the announcement.

One of the event’s announcers described the shocking episode with, “This is not pretty.”

Azovskaya, who also trains and manages her two other sons Georgy and Grigoriy, is a well-known celebrity in Russia’s MMA circuit.

“My sons began to grow, as did conflicts with other boys, so I began to tell them that we must learn to fight… Men must fight!” she said in a recent interview with Fight Night Global.

And Canadians think hockey parents are bad…

Get up! Get up! This is what Victor heard after this brutal GNP KO. Just Mom Kichigin way (FNG) pic.twitter.com/Tdafks4wHO — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 25, 2017