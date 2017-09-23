

CTVNews.ca Staff





Mike Myers says he jumped at the opportunity to become an ambassador for the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto when he was asked two years ago.

“I just really wanted to be a part of it,” he recalled. “I’m very honoured.”

The multi-sport event for wounded military personnel and veterans has a personal significance for the famed comedian – both of his parents served in the British forces during the Second World War.

During an interview with CTV News’ Sandie Rinaldo in Toronto on Saturday, Myers shared that his mother had been a member of the Royal Air Force and his father was in the Royal Engineers of the British Army during the war.

He said their contributions to the war effort instilled in him a profound sense of gratitude for the men and women who serve their countries.

“Democracy is not free. A free society is not free,” Myers said. “There are people in our society who pay more than others and we should be eternally grateful to them.”

Values such as freedom, inclusion and democracy are worth dying, fighting and being injured for, Myers continued.

In light of this, Myers said he hopes to raise awareness about the challenges military men and women face as well as those of their families.

When Myer’s father had Alzheimer’s, his mother took care of him. During the Invictus Games, the Canadian-American actor said he wants to highlight the important role of caregivers and lend his voice to thanking them.

“Alzheimer’s is in many ways a family disease, the entire family is involved in the caregiving,” he said. “It’s the same for wounded servicemen. The entire family is wounded and it affects the entire family.”

In addition to his work as an ambassador for the event, Myers is embracing being back home. He grew up in Toronto before he made it big in the entertainment industry and returns to the city as often as he can.

“I love Canada,” the actor gushed. “It’s a very sane place.”

Myers quoted the 1974 song “(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding” when discussing the country’s favourable qualities.

“You can go to a lot of places around the world and I don’t think you’re going to find a country that tries as hard as Canada to get it right,” he said. “I’m very proud of that.”

Rinaldo’s interview with Myers airs during CTV National News on Saturday, Sept.23.