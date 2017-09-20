

CTVNews.ca Staff





With a steely gaze, a steady hand and a strong arm, it’s hard to believe that Melanie Harris has only been an archer for one year. The retired Canadian Forces corporal from Edmonton, who can pull forty pounds and hit a bull’s eye, is about to participate in archery at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

“I’m anxious, of course, but I am eager to represent my country again.” Harris told CTV News.

Harris, 42, was in the military for twenty years, enlisting when she was just 19. She completed four missions overseas, including two tours to Afghanistan, where she injured her back and developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

One of her jobs was being a stretcher-bearer.

“I got to see a lot of injured people,” Harris said. “People that had dined at my dinner table, people that were supposed to be in my future and didn't make it back, unfortunately.”

There were -- and are -- some difficult days, Harris added.

“It's been a lot years of therapy and different types of therapy.”

Harris says that archery helps her focus. And being part of a team again reminds her that she is not alone with her injuries.

“There's a bunch of like-minded people with similar experiences to my own and we all get it,” she said. “I didn't know I needed the Invictus Games so much until I went to my first training camp and went, ‘Wow, I miss this! I miss the camaraderie.’”

Camaraderie is why she also chose to compete in sitting volleyball.

“I miss that environment of knowing that someone has my back,” Harris said.

Cheering her on always is her five-year-old son Cooper.

“He’s my best friend,” Harris said.

Harris also credits the games with helping in her road to recovery.

“This is forcing me to get out and train and do what I can,” she said.

With a report from CTV News Alberta bureau chief Janet Dirks