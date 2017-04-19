Meet Dart Guy, a meme-worthy beacon of hope for Leafs fans
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 5:06PM EDT
When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Washington Capitals Wednesday night for game four of the playoff series, they’ll have a new, blue-bearded mascot on their side.
Jason Maslakow, AKA Dart Guy, has become an unofficial good luck charm for the Leafs ever since game two, when he was singled out in the crowd by a cameraman. Maslakow’s face was painted with a massive blue maple leaf and an unlit cigarette dangled from his lips.
The internet quickly pounced. Before the game was over, Maslakow had been dubbed Dart Guy -- Canadian slang for his cigarette -- and transformed into a meme.
The dart seen ‘round the world pic.twitter.com/elJ6CJ6K54— Ziggy (@Ziggy_14) April 16, 2017
@Steve_Dangle @AdamWylde @JesseBlake Can't wait to hear our new hero on the show tomorrow! #DartGuy pic.twitter.com/GlqOwMdJHj— Taylor Choma (@TaylorC_2112) April 17, 2017
The things we do for our team. #BecauseItsTheCup #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/JxtXcy4Bqv— NHL (@NHL) April 16, 2017
Hockey fan honours Dart Guy by raising his banner to the ACC rafters. VIDEO @ https://t.co/lDe8erWzPv pic.twitter.com/QdLwI0G15r— BarDown (@BarDown) April 18, 2017
Toronto sports fans today #Dartguy pic.twitter.com/JB2INMIE5c— Mike Sauro (@mikesauro) April 16, 2017
I love our new 5 guys#Dartguy pic.twitter.com/0jY3JDfyUT— Cyr (@CyrakhisDragon) April 16, 2017
The Leafs went on to defeat the Capitals 4-3 in double overtime, and claimed another overtime victory in game three. Fans have since rallied around Dart Guy and adopted him as a harbinger of victory.
But Maslakow is cautious to give himself any credit for the Leafs 2-1 lead in the series.
“It’s great of Leafs Nation and the fan base to get behind me like that, but this is about the hard work the Leafs are putting in and their effort on the ice is what’s winning the game – not some guy in the stands,” he told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.
Maslakow, an auto worker for a Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., says that he’s been a “bleeding blue” Leafs fan for as long as he can remember. Being mythologized by fans, he says, has been a surreal experience.
“You know what, I’m just enjoying every minute of it while it’s here for me,” he said.
The fanfare has also helped Maslakow connect with some of his all-time-favourite players, Gary Leeman and Wendel Clark, who sought out a picture with Dart Guy before game three.
“I couldn’t have thought of that in my wildest dreams. So when I heard Wendel was searching me out for a picture, I made sure I got over to him,” he said. “That was pretty amazing.”
Transforming into Dart Guy takes some time, Maslakow admits, especially when he has to shave down his hair.
“Could be looking at upwards of an hour, and hour and a half to get it all done,” he said.
But all the effort has been worth it. He says family and friends love all the attention he’s getting.
“Everybody’s just so happy for me and proud of me for going along with this. They all know how much of a diehard fan I am and how passionate I am about the Toronto Maple Leafs,” he said.
As for exactly why he had an unlit cigarette in his mouth, Maslakow says the shot was “purely coincidence.”
“I never could’ve fathomed that something like this would’ve happened,” he said.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Sports
- Star QB Tom Brady to miss NFL champs' visit to White House
- Diaper duty and kid chauffeur, home life doesn't halt in NHL post-season
- Raptors 905 head coach Stackhouse named D-League coach of the year
- Roughriders release defensive back Cox for alleged domestic violence incident
- Adidas apologizes for 'You survived the Boston Marathon' email