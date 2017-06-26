John McEnroe says Serena Williams would be ranked 'like 700' on men's tour
Serena Williams holds up a finger and her trophy after defeating her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 28, 2017. (Aaron Favila/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 11:45AM EDT
LONDON -- John McEnroe says Serena Williams would be "like 700" in the world tennis rankings if she played on the men's tour.
McEnroe, speaking to NPR about his memoir "You Cannot Be Serious," says Williams is the best female player ever, "no question." But when asked about her being the best ever, without gender qualifiers, McEnroe was clear that he didn't think so.
McEnroe says "if she played the men's circuit she'd be like 700 in the world."
The former tennis bad boy added that he thought Williams could beat some male players, "but if she had to just play the circuit -- the men's circuit -- that would be an entirely different story."
McEnroe won seven Grand Slam titles in his career. Williams has won 23.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Sports
- John McEnroe says Serena Williams would be ranked 'like 700' on men's tour
- Westbrook set to learn if his historic season was an MVP one
- Jeff Horn says he has the plan to beat Manny Pacquiao
- Even in defeat, Cilic considered a favourite at Wimbledon
- Good news for F1: Gloves are off between Hamilton and Vettel