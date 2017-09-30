

CTVNews.ca Staff





An eventful week of competition in Toronto comes to a close as the Invictus Games concludes Saturday.

The medal round of the wheelchair basketball event closed out week of events with the American team claiming gold with a 55-51 win over the Netherlands. The United Kingdom team claimed bronze in the event earlier in the day.

Prince Harry and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden took in the action as the American team claimed the final gold medal of the Games. On Friday, former U.S. President Barack Obama joined Biden and Prince Harry to take in the wheelchair basketball preliminaries.

The closing ceremonies begin Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson and Bachman & Turner are slated to perform.

The Invictus Games is a week-long competition for injured and ill members of the armed forces. There were more than 550 competitors from 17 countries at the Games.

Canadians at the Invictus Games finished with 16 gold medals, 17 silver and 12 bronze.

“(The experience) has been surreal,” Jody Mitic, one of the official ambassadors for the Games, told CTV News Channel Saturday. “I wish I had enough words to really put it into perspective.”

Mitic is an Ottawa city councillor who served in the Canadian Army as a sniper. He lost both his legs in 2007 while on deployment in Afghanistan. He says many of the competitors have relished in the opportunity to be a part of a team once again.

“It can be a real feeling of loneliness,” he said. “What the Games here does is give you a sense of purpose, it gives you a reason to get up in the morning and it puts you around soldiers again.”