CALGARY -- Hayley Wickenheiser has retired from hockey after 23 years on Canada's women's team.

The 38-year-old from Shaunavon, Sask., announced her retirement today.

Canada's all-time leading scorer with 168 goals and 211 assists in 276 games won four Olympic gold medals and seven world titles.

She was named the most valuable player of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in 2002 and 2006.

Wickenheiser played in her 13th women's world championship last year in Kamloops, B.C.

She was the first woman to score a goal in men's professional hockey when she played in Europe.